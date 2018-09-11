Menu
Forensic officers inspect the crime scene set up where human remains were found near the base of the Kangaroo Point cliffs. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Crime

Bag of bones: Four people missing in area

by Chris Clarke
11th Sep 2018 2:09 PM

THERE are four people police believe a bag of bones and clothes could belong to, following a grizzly discovery at Brisbane's Kangaroo Point cliffs yesterday.

A passerby noticed the bag and remains at about 10am.

Police do not yet know who they belong to, nor do they know the person's gender.

Forensic officers inspect the crime scene set up where human remains were found near the base of the Kangaroo Point cliffs. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
But Detective Senior Sergeant Warren Gibbs said four people went missing in that area in the last 12 months and haven't been found.

"It's a well used area so it's entirely possible that someone could have seen something in that area where the bones were located," he said.

Police at the scene yesterday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
DNA tests could take weeks, Det Acting Snr Sgt Warren Gibbs said.

He said some of the bones were in the bag with clothes but other items were also found around the bag.

He could not say how long the remains had been there.

