Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.
A former childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.
Crime

Bag snatcher attacks elderly woman

by Lea Emery
3rd Jul 2020 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.

Regan Lexy Webb screamed at the 73-year-old woman "you have my bag" at a Paradise Point bus stop.

The 28-year-old then pulled on the bag and would not let go until members of the public intervened. Webb did not own the bag.

She pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to attempted robbery, fraud and stealing.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced her to three years probation. Webb has already spent 68 days in custody.

"This is very serious violent offending. It was persistent and it was targeted at a very vulnerable member of the community," she said.

"It is reflective of a person whose life had spiralled out of control but this was a terrifying experience for the complainant.

"I am sure you would appreciate how it left her terrified and it left her with some ongoing fear about being in public."

Defence lawyer James Grehan, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Webb had qualifications in childcare but her life spiralled out of control when she met her ex-partner who was addicted to drugs.

Mr Grehan said Webb, a diabetic, became addicted to drugs, including opiates and the drug ice.

Webb, a mother of two, has undergone drug rehabilitation and wanted to return to work in childcare.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Bag snatcher attacks 73yo woman

court crime regan lexy webb

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-up: July 3, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 3, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, the biggest stories of the day and other notices in one place

        ON THE GREENS: Championship events on the horizon

        premium_icon ON THE GREENS: Championship events on the horizon

        Bowls You’ll be clean bowled by our weekly bowls round up, with news from clubs across...

        Melted Moments highlights strong South Grafton Cup field

        premium_icon Melted Moments highlights strong South Grafton Cup field

        Horses The first major of the July Carnival is set to be a big one, with leading trainers...

        South Grafton woman fined for throwing coffee at police

        premium_icon South Grafton woman fined for throwing coffee at police

        Crime A South Grafton woman resisted arrest in an incident at Casino