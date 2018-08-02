Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Baggaley brothers await sentence on drug charges

ccalcino
by ccalcino
20th Nov 2015 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED former Olympian Nathan Baggaley and his brother will be sentenced in less than a month for manufacturing illegal drugs.

The Byron Bay-born kayaker and younger brother Dru faced Sydney's District Court for manufacturing more than 18,000 2CB pills and trying to produce methamphetamine.

Each pleaded guilty to the crimes in February after being arrested for their involvement in a syndicate with drug laboratories in residential areas of Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast.

The 39-year-old Olympic silver medallist told the court he had been king hit and hospitalised in jail because of his high profile, Fairfax reported.

He also testified he did not know the synthetic psychedelic 2CB was illegal.

The relatively new party drug had not been outlawed when the pair first decided to produce it.

They will face court again on December 14 for sentencing.

-APN NEWSDESK

Related Items

court drugs meth methamphetamine nathan baggaley olympian police speed

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Fires blaze, smoke fills Valley

    UP IN SMOKE: Fires blaze, smoke fills Valley

    News NSW Heath warns of serious health threats as the Clarence Valley covered in smoke

    600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

    premium_icon 600kg of cocaine dumped at sea, local rugby star charged

    Crime After a dramatic ocean chase, a local man has faced court

    Pitch in for the future of Corcoran Park

    Pitch in for the future of Corcoran Park

    Council News Have your say...

    Police investigate theft of cattle worth $750,000

    Police investigate theft of cattle worth $750,000

    Crime More than 500 head of cattle stolen over three years

    Local Partners