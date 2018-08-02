Menu
Nathan Baggaley, after an appearance in Casino Court in 2009.
NSW

Extra time for steroids in jail

25th Mar 2011 8:00 AM
NATHAN BAGGALEY, the Olympic kayaker who is serving a lengthy prison term for dealing in ecstasy, had a month added to his sentence yesterday for possessing steroids in jail.

Byron Bay-born Baggaley, 35, was arrested at his kayak factory in the town's industrial estate in 2007 and later pleaded guilty to the sale and distribution of 1509 ecstasy tablets.

In May, 2009, he was sentenced in Lismore District Court to nine years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of five years.

Baggaley's younger brother, Dru, was also convicted on a range of drug charges and received 12 years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of eight years.

Nathan Baggaley was an inmate at the Cessnock Correctional Centre in June last year when the three-time kayaking world champion and double Olympic silvermedallist was charged with possession of a prescribed restricted substance - steroids.

Baggaley was banned from competition in 2005 when the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency found he had used anabolic ster-oids. Yesterday Magistrate Ron Maiden sentenced Baggaley to another month in jail, to be served concurrently with his present sentence.

