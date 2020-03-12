Bags chock full of business

One of the visitor information books created by Elders Yamba licensee Vikki Seekamp.

TO HELP spread the holiday-maker love, one Yamba estate agent is going over and above.

For the past six years, Elders Yamba licensee Vikki Seekamp has created ‘welcome bags’ for visitors staying in their short-term rental accommodation – all in an effort to help local businesses.

Inside the bags are pamphlets and key information about the region and the small businesses that make it special.

Ms Seekamp is looking for more content – from anywhere in the Clarence.

“I am just trying to help businesses, business can be tough,” she said.

“If you have a business flyer – preferably a DL size – I can put it in the holiday accommodation book and slip it in the welcome bag we give to the guests.”

Ms Seekamp has distributed 5000 bags.

With so much on offer across the Clarence Valley, she wanted to help showcase the region by involving more businesses.

Clarence Valley Council’s marketing and brand officer Louise Gumb said all businesses could spread the tourist dollar across the region.

“Vikki is awesome, she always puts together packs and we have been working with her for a long time,” Ms Gumb said.

“We appreciate that other businesses take it upon themselves to help distribute information about the whole region.”

“We work with our local businesses – and they don’t have to be accommodation – who want to distribute our brochures in their venues, from the NRMA to the Scottish Shop.”

“That’s how we get dispersal across the region.”

Ms Gumb said council was working with businesses through the Tourism and Hospitality Cluster to help them promote what was on offer around the Clarence.

She said this worked because visitors most appreciated suggestions that came from the individual business owners and gave visitors the impression they could “live like a local”.

“We believe the best people to actually talk about the businesses are other businesses,” she said.

“If someone is sitting in a cafe and they really like the cafe and the food you are selling, if they ask ‘Where would you go?’ they are asking because they have connected with you.”