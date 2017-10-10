28°
Bags of books at bi-annual sale

Ivy Salter makes a start on some of the thousands of books at the upcoming Grafton Rotary Book Sale.
Adam Hourigan
by

SIX-YEAR-OLD old Ivy Salter finds her passion for animals so often quenched by a good book.

When her granddad and retired Clarence Regional Library manager Richard Nichols showed her one of the books he had found while organising for the upcoming Grafton Midday Rotary Book sale she asked if she could see some more.

As you can see, Ivy, is very keen to attend next week's book sale.

"It is amazing how, even in this modern computer/TV world, so many people still have a passion for the book,” Mr Nichols said.

"Holding a book while reading is a comforting experience; it doesn't have a battery that can go flat at a critical part of a story whilst you're on holiday or reading at the beach; it can help form a bond between a parent/ grandparent and a young child whilst a story is read as they are sitting together; it can also, if still in their possession years later, be a reminder of those precious times they had together.

"The book is still a convenient way to read about your passions (rather than passing interests) - be they a hobby, nature, literature or almost anything you'd care to think about. This can be a very useful tool for a child as we are passionate about so many things when we are very young.”

Supported by book donations from the Clarence Regional Library and the people of Grafton, the event will run for two days on October 20-21 at a new venue, the Criterion Theatre at 149 Oliver Street, Grafton from 9am- 6pm on Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.

This will be the eighth bi-annual charity book sale organized by the Rotary Club of Grafton Midday in conjunction with the Clarence Valley Council library service.

Project Coordinator, Rotarian Peter Robinson, explained that anyone can purchase as many books as can fit into a standard grocery bag for $8 and that all children's books are free, in addition to the bag of books.

"Stocks have built to over 20,000 books covering fiction, non-fiction, lifestyle and travel, with something for everyone,” Mr. Robinson said, adding that this sale has a larger collection of children's books than previous sales.

"The concept of the book sale includes the option, once readers have finished with their books, to donate them to the next book sale for the Rotary Club to resell.”

The overall aim is to encourage reading, as part of broader Rotary literacy programs, as well as to raise funds for the Clarence Valley Council library service and other worthwhile Rotary projects.

