Bail denied for chase suspect

A GRAFTON man accused of leading police on a drunken pursuit in the early hours of Easter Monday has had a bid for bail denied in Grafton Local Court.

Jason Stevens, 24, appeared via videolink in court on Monday where his solicitor, Peter Hunter, made an application for bail.

Mr Stevens had previously entered guilty pleas to police pursuit, mid-range drink driving and driving while suspended, and pleas of not guilty to resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Mr Hunter submitted to the court that his client's actions were towards the lower end of the middle of the scale of objective seriousness, and noted the strong family support Mr Stevens had as an indication he would not be a risk of reoffending or failing to appear for future court appearances.

Mr Stevens's employer had also offered a $2000 surety for future court appearances, but magistrate Karen Stafford disagreed with Mr Hunter's submissions.

Ms Stafford said it was "a miracle" no-one was harmed or killed during the pursuit.

According to court documents, police allege Mr Stevens led police on a three- minute, 3km chase through the streets of Grafton and over the Grafton Bridge, reaching speeds of 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Ms Stafford said she was not satisfied any conditions could be imposed that would mitigate the risk of failing to appear or further offending.

Mr Stevens's bail was denied, and he is due to appear in Grafton Local Court next month.