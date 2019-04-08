Menu
Crime

Bail for workplace manslaughter accused

Geoff Egan
by
8th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of criminal negligence that led to a man's death on a Springfield Lakes worksite has been granted bail ahead of an imminent trial.

Neil Edward Norris has been charged with manslaughter, accused of criminal negligence causing a man's death after he was allegedly struck in the head by earthmoving equipment on April 2, 2017.

The man died the following day at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Last month Mr Norris's bail was revoked and he was sent to prison after twice failing to go to required court hearings.

But the court heard this was the result of a misunderstanding and change of legal representatives.

Mr Norris is expected to plead not guilty to manslaughter and stand trial next month.

Justice James Douglas said as Mr Norris's failure to appear at court did not appear to be a deliberate attempt to avoid justice, bail was granted.

Mr Norris, an excavator operator, will be required to live with his father and must adhere to a strict curfew. -NewsRegional

brisbane supreme court ipswich court manslaughter charge neil edward norris workplace accident
