Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPLICATION APPROVED: An Iluka man has been granted bail by Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday.
APPLICATION APPROVED: An Iluka man has been granted bail by Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday. Caitlan Charles
Crime

Bail granted despite 'serious offences'

Kathryn Lewis
by
13th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ILUKA man has been granted bail despite being charged with "serious offences” in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

Beau Donald Forrest appeared before Magistrate Jeff Linden on charges including breach of bail conditions, assault officer in execution of duty and multiple charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.

After a bail application was refused on Thursday, Mr Forrest was granted bail with drug and alcohol conditions.

The 30-year-old allegedly breached his bail conditions while at a Balund-a treatment program after being admitted in December.

The court was told Mr Forrest immediately contacted Casino Community Corrections and made himself known to police.

Mr Forrest's solicitor said he "had been in custody since the day of the offences” and had obviously made "significant steps forward”.

"He wished to be at liberty to go with the program,” he said.

"He can't complete the Balund-a program because of new allegations.”

A police representative told the court they would seek strict conditions if the bail application was approved.

Mr Linden said despite the "serious offences” Mr Forrest had complied by the program and "done the right thing”.

He said Mr Forrest would be required to report to police three days a week as a condition of bail.

Mr Forrest is scheduled to reappear in Grafton Local Court on May 6.

bail application clarence crime grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Payroll tax plan friendless

    premium_icon Payroll tax plan friendless

    News Rate cut for regions not on agenda for candidates who say balancing budget takes priority

    • 13th Mar 2019 1:10 AM
    Deal between centres to boost career development for nurses

    premium_icon Deal between centres to boost career development for nurses

    Health Innovative plan to boost aged care nurse training.

    • 13th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    premium_icon Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    Council News Petition backs owner wanting to build on private property

    Environmental funding commitments praised

    premium_icon Environmental funding commitments praised

    Environment Both sides of government come to the party for Landcare groups