Bail granted despite 'serious offences'

APPLICATION APPROVED: An Iluka man has been granted bail by Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday.

APPLICATION APPROVED: An Iluka man has been granted bail by Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday. Caitlan Charles

AN ILUKA man has been granted bail despite being charged with "serious offences” in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

Beau Donald Forrest appeared before Magistrate Jeff Linden on charges including breach of bail conditions, assault officer in execution of duty and multiple charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.

After a bail application was refused on Thursday, Mr Forrest was granted bail with drug and alcohol conditions.

The 30-year-old allegedly breached his bail conditions while at a Balund-a treatment program after being admitted in December.

The court was told Mr Forrest immediately contacted Casino Community Corrections and made himself known to police.

Mr Forrest's solicitor said he "had been in custody since the day of the offences” and had obviously made "significant steps forward”.

"He wished to be at liberty to go with the program,” he said.

"He can't complete the Balund-a program because of new allegations.”

A police representative told the court they would seek strict conditions if the bail application was approved.

Mr Linden said despite the "serious offences” Mr Forrest had complied by the program and "done the right thing”.

He said Mr Forrest would be required to report to police three days a week as a condition of bail.

Mr Forrest is scheduled to reappear in Grafton Local Court on May 6.