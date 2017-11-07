Bail hearing adjourned as magistrate disqualifies herself

A GRAFTON Local Court magistrate has disqualified herself from the bail hearing of a man she sentenced to nine months' jail a week ago.

The magistrate, Robyn Denes, was hearing a bail application from Nicholas Robert Monckton, 25, who has appealed to the District Court against his sentence.

Monckton, a former Grafton Ghosts first grade footballer, was found guilty, in a disputed facts hearing, of stalking and intimidating his girlfriend.

Ms Denes said changes to the bail law, which required magistrates to grant appeal bail only if they thought there was a likelihood of the appeal succeeding, put her in the position of "second guessing” her decision.

The prosecution argued there was no need for Ms Denes to disqualify herself because of perceived or actual bias.

He said Monckton had destroyed his credibility by admitting to lying in the witness box.

Ms Denes noted the prosecution argument, but admitted she would be actually biased on the issue of his credibility or lack thereof.

"In fairness to Mr Monckton I'm going to adjourn this matter to Coffs Harbour tomorrow,” Ms Denes said.