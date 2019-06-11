Menu
BAIL: The Court Link program is being expanded to Redcliffe, Caboolture and the Sunshine Coast
Politics

Bail program helps keep accused criminals in community

Stuart Cumming
by
11th Jun 2019 4:20 PM
A PROGRAM designed to help keep alleged offenders out of prison while awaiting sentence will be expanded.

Tuesday's State Budget included funding to expand the Court Link program, aimed at helping accused criminals not breach bail.

Court Link is available at Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns and Ipswich courthouses but will be implemented in Caboolture, Redcliffe and the Sunshine Coast at a cost of $6.6million over four years.

The program aims to reduce the number of people on remand by providing case management and referrals to support successful bail application and compliance.

The spend is part of an extra $57.7 million in Budget commitments to try to keep up with growing demand on Queensland's justice system.

Of that, $13.1 million will go towards the Queensland Civil and Administration Tribunal to boost services and help implement new lemon laws, designed to give car buyers greater protection should they purchase a defective vehicle.

