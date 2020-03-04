Bail refused for alleged “planner” of break and enter

AN ALLEGED "planner" of an aggravated break and enter has been refused bail at Grafton Local Court.

Aaron Raymond Godwin appeared via video link on Tuesday facing charges of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company and supply prohibited drug.

The court heard the 40-year-old, who has been in custody since August, was on an intensive corrections order and community corrections order at the time of the alleged offending.

According to police facts, intercepted telephone calls disclosed Mr Godwin to have allegedly been involved in planning the crime.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said if the offences were proven, Mr Godwin would likely be facing a custodial sentence and that his history on noncompliance with court orders worked against him. "It cannot be said the prosecution have a weak case," she said.

In making a release application, Mr Godwin's solicitor John Kelly submitted to the court his client was a father of four who needed to be at liberty to care for two of his children.

Ms Crittenden said there was an unacceptable risk of Mr Godwin failing to appear and committing further offences and refused bail.

He will next appear in Grafton Local Court on May 5. No pleas have been entered.