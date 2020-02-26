Bait shops tackling tough low period

Awesome 7.2kg Red for Dano P. Taken north on Friday. Phohto: Iluka Bait and Tackle

FISHING activity is showing a slow improvement over recent days, but the river is still carrying a lot of mud and other debris.

There is little activity above Maclean, with most of the results coming from the area downstream from the Harwood Bridge.

Most bait and tackle shops are reporting slow demands for bait over recent weeks.

Bream are reported in some quantity in both Yamba and Iluka bays although no fish was weighed in at the fishing hot spots.

But surprisingly there have been no reports of red spot in the fish taken – a disease which in past years has appeared in times of floods and debris in the river. A positive sign for anglers around the region.

However, whiting continue to be taken in reasonable numbers both in the Wooli River and the lower reaches of the Clarence.

However, both fish weighed in this week were taken on coastal spots.

Biggest was the 506g catch taken by Edward Ross from Tamworth who scored while fishing at Convent Beach.

Sam Buchanan of Iluka also scored a sizeable catch of 410g at the Iluka Bluff.

No flathead was weighed in but there were reports of a few catches in Iluka Bay.

The flushing of the river after continued rains certainly appears to be pushing blackfish out to the coast with Jim Gardener of Iluka scoring one of 1.7kg at Woody Head.

Offshore conditions eased up over several days and some good catches on both the northern and southern grounds.

Dan Piant of Woombah continues to hold his place at the top of the snapper catch with a fish of 7.2kg taken on blue pilchard off Woody Head,

Shane Wakefield collected two- 5.2kg and 3.2kg off Woody and Justin Bullen one of 4.6kg.

On the southern grounds, Jason Sewell of Grafton landed a snapper of 5.074kg on a squid off Wooli.

And to add variety to catches, Adam Barrett of Lanitza caught a spangled emperor of 4.774kg on a plastic lure in the same area.