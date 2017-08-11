Baker looks unlikely ally for new tourism body

ONE of the most vocal critics of Clarence Valley Council's attempts to coordinate the region's tourism services has volunteered to sit on its latest tourism committee.

At Tuesday's environment planning and community committee meeting, Cr Andrew Baker, said he was willing to be on it.

This statement led to some amusement, but Cr Baker was adamant he was willing to sit on the committee, even if it was just to find out first hand if the local tourism industry would support tourism promotion.

The council's first attempt at a tourism committee collapsed, but with a new focus on industry operator representation, the council is hoping for more success second time around.

Cr Baker said if the model was successful, the committee could become industry funded, removing the council input. The council will nominate its members next week.