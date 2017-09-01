Baker up for long run

DUATHLON: For most people, a 10km run would be a challenge, a 30km run an impossibility and a 150km bike ride a nightmare.

However, for Yamba dentist Matt Baker, all three events are what he is up against at the 2017 Zofingen International Triathlon Union Powerman Long Distance Duathlon World Championships in Switzerland this weekend.

Ranked 16 in the world in the event, Baker said he was looking forward to racing for the first time in the elite division for Australia against the best duathletes in the world.

"Since this is my first year in the professional division I'm not really sure how I'll go, but I'd like to end up with a top 15 finish," he said.

"It's such a long day and a long race so anything can happen, and everyone turning up to race is there to race well, so I'm just hoping I can race well and whatever happens after that I'll be happy with.

"The best of the best will be here. It's definitely our biggest event of the year. With all of that travel, I'm not here just to make up the numbers."

Baker said he starting running while he was at university for a bit of fun before taking it further, racing for Australia at international events.

"It's relaxing in a way, there's a certain reward to just the discipline of getting the training done," he said.

"There's months of planning and preparation to meet the personal goals necessary for the competition itself, and after a point you do start to enjoy running and riding and spending time doing it.

"I also too up cycling and triathlons but I've never been much of a swimmer so being able to run twice and not swim in the duathlons works in my favour."

With few events in Australia that meet the longer distances that Baker likes to run over, he often finds himself traveling the world to compete in events.

"We have a world series in the lead up to Switzerland which culminates in the World Championships," he said.

"In the last six months I've raced twice in the Phillipines, in Indonesia, Malaysia and China as well.

"It's a really good excuse to travel and it takes you places you might not otherwise visit."