Bakers beware: there’s a new Cake Boss in town

FOR Bailey Cameron, there's nothing quite like watching the smile dash across someone's face when he unveils their custom-made cake.

"It really gives me joy that I can help someone celebrate a special event this way," he said.

At just 15-years-old, the Maclean resident launched his cake designing business Bailey Bakes Cakes earlier this year after a friend's birthday cake garnered a lot of attention.

"I decided to make her a cake and once she shared a photo of it on Facebook, I started getting more interest from people and it just rolled on from there," he said.

Since then, Bailey has been busy filling orders, from a faux hamburger cake, a pastel origami birthday cake, to his nan's 50th wedding anniversary cake.

While most people will bring him a design idea, others have left it up to his imagination.

"I really enjoy the design aspect of it and have always been interested in the way things are designed," he said.

One original design was a batch of brain cupcakes for Halloween.

"They were for a school fundraiser at Halloween last year. A lot of people were shocked by them, but they still bought them!" he laughed.

Bailey said his love of baking and designing stemmed from time spent in the kitchen with his two grandmothers.

"Both of them have been really supportive and I've enjoyed learning from them," he said.

"I really enjoy spending time on the cakes, but I also love giving someone the joy of having a unique cake to help celebrate their special event."

Since officially launching his business online this month, Baily said it's going to be a busy few weeks in the kitchen.

"I posted on Instagram last night to show a cake I made for one of mum's friends and now I have a few extra orders from her," he said.

"I didn't expect it to spread like this, but now I have three orders in August which is really amazing."