Bakery signals plan for new store

RISING TO THE OCCASION: Hank's Kitchen owners Chrissy and Aaron Hancock at their new shop in Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IT TOOK only five words to set stomachs rumbling across the Clarence Valley's social media scene.

"Junction Hill. We are coming.”

The simple Facebook post by Hank's Kitchen on Sunday afternoon foreshadowed an expansion of the iconic bakery's goods into the satellite village, and owners Chrissy and Aaron Hancock are excited about the bakery's green bags of goodies appearing in the old pizza shop building.

"We haven't got an open date yet, but we're hopeful to get it started before Christmas,” Ms Hancock said.

"We will put in a store like South Grafton that won't have an actual bakery, just the products.”

After celebrating the fifth anniversary of the South Grafton expansion store, Ms Hancock said the new store just made sense.

"Every time we drove past it the traffic and the location seemed right, and everything is growing out there,” she said.

The bakery currently sells around 1500 pies a day alone, and Ms Hancock said there was a good reason why the store had such a wide public appeal.

"Aaron and the boys pride themselves on perfection, we've always produced a quality product,” she said.

"The staff and team behind us are fantastic, but the consistency and quality was something instilled by his dad and grandfather.”