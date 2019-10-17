Balance is key: students sit first HSC exam

BRIGHT FUTURES: McAuley Catholic College leaders Meggie Ryder, Brad Chapman, Darby Essex and Eli Fahey still have plenty of study to do before HSC exams are over.

BRIGHT FUTURES: McAuley Catholic College leaders Meggie Ryder, Brad Chapman, Darby Essex and Eli Fahey still have plenty of study to do before HSC exams are over. Hailey Yates

SITTING an English exam wouldn't be described by many as a fun activity, but for McAuley Catholic College student Tara Gouttman it was the chance to put pen to paper and let her hard work pay off.

Tara and her peers around NSW sat their first HSC exam today.

"My hand just took over," she said.

" It was almost enjoyable.

"All the hard work had finally paid off and I felt good."

Tara spent around 40 hours revising, writing and memorising in the past week, all to achieve the best outcome possible to allow her to follow her dream of working as a curator.

"The plan is to either do a Bachelor of Art Curatorship and Art History or a Bachelor of Arts at UQ," she said.

The pressure put on students for the HSC exams is immense, but some of McAuley's students think the stress can be managed.

"The whole concept of it is so overwhelming and so stressful, but if you've got teachers that love what they're doing and the right tools to attack it then you will be OK," Tara said.

College captain Darby Essex said keeping consistently on top of work throughout the year eased the pressure when the big day arrived.

"Also giving yourself enough time to exercise, go to the beach; just having that balance really does help retaining information," she said.

"That balance is definitely important, and you will notice your results are better because of it."

Most students have five exams still to sit, but there are sure to be big celebrations when they put their pens down on the final day.

College captain Brad Chapman said after studying six hours a day he was looking forward to celebrations.

"Let the hair out, have a bit of fun," he said.

McAuley Catholic College students' tips to study success:

Darby Essex "Having a study plan, but also giving yourself enough time to exercise, go to the beach just having that balance really does help retaining information.” Kathryn Lewis

Brad Chapman "Have a social life. If you don't have a social life, you'll explode and all the pressure will become too much.” Kathryn Lewis