Balcony collapse
News

Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

24th Oct 2018 6:30 PM
UPDATE: A WOMAN, aged in her 50s, has suffered back injuries after this evening's balcony collapse.

A woman in her late 20s meanwhile has suffered a cut to her head after both fell almost four metres, paramedics on the scene of the incident said. 

It is understood a large piece of glass fell on top of the women after the structure gave way. 

A neighbour, who heard the crash ran to the women's aid. 

Two other people who were on the balcony at the time suffered minor injuries. 

Two women have been hospitalised after a balcony collapsed at a Coffs Harbour home this evening.
EARLIER: TWO women have been hospitalised with multiple injuries after a balcony collapsed in Coffs Harbour this evening.

Emergency services were on scene at The Summit around 6pm after the first storey balcony gave way.

It is understood four people had been sitting on the structure enjoying afternoon drinks before the balcony collapsed plummeting about four metres.

Police, ambulance paramedics and State Emergency Services crews remain on scene.

Two women have been treated at the location and one least one patient has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for assessment.

 

Coffs Coast Advocate

