Bali bomber set to be released

The alleged mastermind behind the Bali bombing which killed 202 people including 88 Australians in 2002 will walk free on Friday.

The alleged mastermind behind the Bali bombing which killed 202 people including 88 Australians in 2002 will walk free on Friday.

Extremist Islamic terrorist Abu Bakar Bashir is preparing to walk free from prison in Indonesia this Friday.

Bashir is the alleged mastermind behind the deadly 2002 Bali bombings, that claimed more than 200 lives, including 88 Australians.

The spiritual leader of the murderous terror organisation Jemaah Islamiah (JI), which has links to al-Qaida and has pledged allegiance to ISIS, was jailed for 15 years on terrorism charges linked to terrorist training camps in Aceh province.

Rika Aprianti, a spokesman for Indonesia's department of corrections, confirmed the firebrand cleric will be freed on Friday

"He will be released on January 8, as his prison term expired and ended," Mr Aprianti said.

Last year Bashir, who is 82 years old, was refused parole n 2018 because the Muslim cleric would not declare loyalty to Indonesia's philosophy of 'Pancasila', which is five principles of unity, democracy, social justice, belief in one God and civilised humanity.

It is compulsory in Indonesia for terrorist inmates to declare loyalty to 'Pancasila' and vow not to repeat their crimes, before they are released.

The ageing cleric is listed on the United Nations index of international terrorists and insists that Indonesia should be governed by Sharia law rather than civil law and that he answers only to god.

The militant has decades of form as a terrorist and in 2005 he was first found guilty of involvement in the 2002 Bali bombing and was dealt a Two-and-a-half-year prison sentence that was overturned on appeal.

When he was released in 2006, he immediately campaigned to enforce Sharia law throughout the archipelago.

Then in 2008, Abu Bakar Bashir formed the JI splinter group Jemaah Ansharut Tauhid which was immediately designated as a terror group by the UN, Australia, the UK, Canada, the United States, China and Japan.

JI is a military grade terror organisation based in South East Asia with powerful cells in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines where it aims to unite the region as a sovereign Islamic state.

Radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, who founded the group behind the Bali bombings but was jailed in 2011 for supporting a terror training camp in Aceh, is trying to have his terror conviction reviewed. Picture: AAP Image/Darma Semito

The release of the notorious extremist comes at a time when Indonesia's crack counter terrorism squad Densus 88 has made a series of high-profile arrests among fugitive terrorists including Zulkarnaen, whose real name is Aris Sumarsono, and the bomb maker Upik Lawangan.

Police believe the pair were involved in the Bali bombings as well as the 2003 suicide bombing attack on the JW Marriot Hotel in Jakarta, which killed 12 people.

Originally published as Bali bomber set to be released