Mr Roberts and his partner of two years Donwill Lloyd Lim.
Crime

Bali drug smuggler pens emotional tribute to dead partner

Anton Rose
by
8th May 2018 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

JUST three days after avoiding a jail sentence in the notorious Kerobokan prison, Toowoomba man Isaac Roberts opened up on the loss of his partner of two years.

Posting to his personal Facebook account in the wake of a 15 month rehabilitation court order, the former accountant and Liberal Democrats candidate revealed his emotions after learning behind bars that his partner had died.

"I miss you so much Lloyd," Mr Roberts' post read.

"You were the yin to my yang, the action to my thought, my knight in shining armour.

Isaac Roberts penned the tribute to his Facebook page. Photo: Contributed.
"You instilled in me confidence to rule over my doubt, gave me laughter to conquer my dark broodings, you taught me strength to defend against my supreme ego.

"Together, we were more than the sum of our parts, you made me happy."

Mr Roberts also commented that he did not get to attend the funeral, claiming he still wanted to say goodbye.

During his trial, the 35-year-old openly wept in the courtroom when detailing the drug-related death of his filipino partner of two years Donwill Lloyd Lim.

Mr Roberts was sentenced to 15 months in rehab after being caught with drugs in Bali last year. Photo: Contributed.
"He met an American drug dealer, Alex, in Kuala Lumpur and relapsed. Early Wednesday morning they injected shabu (ice) together and Lloyd had a stroke. It took Alex until Friday to take Lloyd to the hospital. Even then, I had to beg him. It was too late, on Sunday Lloyd was dead," Mr Roberts told the court at the time.

Mr Roberts was arrested at Ngurah Rai airport on December 4 after arriving from Bangkok with 14.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 14 ecstasy tablets.

As part of his conviction in an Indonesian court last month, Mr Roberts will head to the Anargya Foundation, which specialises in drug and alcohol rehabilitation therapy, for 15 months of treatment.

Growing up in Toowoomba, Mr Roberts was an OP1 student at Downlands College before going on to university.

