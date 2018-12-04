Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bali scooter death: Sunshine Coast man dies after crash
Bali scooter death: Sunshine Coast man dies after crash
News

Sunshine Coast man dies after Bali crash

by Greg Stolz
4th Dec 2018 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Sunshine Coast man critically injured in a motorbike crash in Bali has reportedly died in hospital.

Facebook tributes are flowing for former surfing instructor Jacob Mabb, 21, who suffered a severe brain injury when he came off a scooter on the Indonesian holiday island on November 25.

An RACQ LifeFlight air ambulance flew him to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where his parents Steve and Julie have been maintaining a bedside vigil.

Sunshine Coast surfing identity Rob Sherwell posted on Facebook this morning that Jacob had lost his battle.

"It's with a heavy heart and a hazy mind that I post this!" Sherwell wrote.

"RIP Jacob Mabb you were such an awesome young man, Jacob lost his battle to his injury yesterday from a motorbike accident in Bali just over a week ago!

"He was so loved and respected by so many, I am so shattered such a lovely young man!

"I am so proud and happy that we got to know you like a son! You are gone now, but we will have you in our hearts forever! Love you mate! I am gutted!!"

Mr Mabb also played rugby for University of the Sunshine Coast and studied environmental science.

More Stories

bali scooter death crash editors picks sunshine coast travel

Top Stories

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    News A YOUTH events organiser, prolific writer, gallery director and university visionary fill the next four spots in the countdown of our most influential people.

    Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    premium_icon Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

    News Medical technology a major step ahead for Maclean District Hospital

    One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    premium_icon One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

    News A PERSON has died after fire engulfed their tent this morning.

    Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    premium_icon Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

    Politics Keeps promise made at ambulance meeting to return

    Local Partners