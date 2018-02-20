Balk puts acting pedal to metal

The NineGo Kids program Brainbuzz made it's debut this morning showcasing the acting talents of Grafton's Michael Balk in the process.

While his contributions were fleeting among the educational demonstrations and quiz segments, they were certainly memorable.

The first episode's theme was metal and the opening, and hilarious, faux advertisement that preceded the show featured The Alloy Boys, an homage to the 1980's Dodgy Brothers from Australia You're Standing in It perhaps, and saw Balk at his comedic best.

The show's other piece of precious metal was Balk as Gold the rapper (another 80s throwback to Mr T and probably an indication of how old the producers are), his rap song was as informative as it was entertaining, which is just the thing for ensuring science remains cool and appeals to a broad young audience.

Parents could also learn a thing or two which will come in handy next time you get one of those Great Wall of China 'to keep the rabbits out' homework questions.