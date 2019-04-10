Menu
’Stop mucking around’ Mayor says as Adani gets Federal nod

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
THE ball is now squarely in the court of the State Government to ensure Adani's Carmichael mine proceeds, Townsville leaders have said.

Federal Environment Minister Melissa Price yesterday approved Adani's groundwater management plan, after days of pressure from Queensland MPs, particularly those based in the North.

Senator Ian Macdonald confirmed he had had briefings with Adani and the Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office in the past week.

"This was a process that was taking its course and we are a government that properly follows process," he said. "(I) was always satisfied that the correct process was being followed, and that in the end result the right decision would be made."

Townsville enterprise CEO Patricia O'Callaghan. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Townsville Enterprise chief executive Patricia O'Callaghan urged the State Government to complete its approvals process quickly.

"Given (there has been) nearly 10 years of development, reviews and approvals and to avoid any further perceptions it is changing the goalposts," she said.

But the Department of Environment and Science has indicated it will consider whether the revised groundwater management plan addresses the environmental authority conditions.

"Based on the CSIRO and Geoscience Australia report, it would appear that a number of uncertainties remain, including whether the GDEMP definitively identifies the source aquifers of the Doongmabulla Springs Complex, which has always been a requirement for state approval," a spokesman said.

 

Mayor Jenny Hill.
Mayor Jenny Hill welcomed the progress on Adani's approvals process.

"I want everyone to stop mucking around and work together to ensure this project starts as soon as possible," she said.

Adani chief executive Lucas Dow said it was time the State Government gave the mining giant a "fair go".

"The independent evaluation and endorsement by CSIRO and Geoscience Australia verifies that the measures outlined in the plans will ensure groundwater at the mine, and the ecosystems that depend on it, are protected," he said. "The plans will ensure we achieve sustainable environmental outcomes and we're now looking forward to delivering the thousands of jobs our project will create for people in North and Central Queensland."

adani charmichael mine federal government state government

