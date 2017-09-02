Ballboys can't wait for grand final thrills

IT'S all about free food and a love of the game for South Grafton Rebels ballboys Jaxon Sullivan, and Callum Dalton, and Grafton Ghost ballboy Taj O'Mahony.

"I like running, so you get to run a lot and it's just fun,” Taj said.

"It helps out the club and it's really fun,” Callum said.

The boys all started playing footy at a young age and are loving the experience to get involved with the first grade games.

"My favourite player is dad,” Jaxon said, whose dad is the powerful prop Xavier Sullivan.

"I like Stumpy (Grant Stevens) and Kane Davis, they are really good players and fun,” Callum added.

But for Taj, he can't go past Danny Wicks.

Taj, Jaxon and Callum will all take to the field as ballboys this weekend at the Grafton Ghosts vs South Grafton Rebels grand final match at Frank McGuren Field.