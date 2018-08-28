Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON POINT: Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genée International Ballet Competition.
ON POINT: Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genée International Ballet Competition. Marc Stapelberg
News

Ballet student's meteoric rise to world stage

Marc Stapelberg
by
28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOSHUA Green, 17, can hardly call Wollongbar home for much longer.

He just returned from Hong Kong and Sydney, and is off to Germany in a week.

Joshua is experiencing extraordinary success after dancing for two years.

Joshua has just returned from competing against 51 other students from 12 countries at The Genée International Ballet Competition in Hong Kong.

He applied for The Genée after getting his high distinction in the Advanced 2 RAD exams at the Royal Academy of Dance in Sydney.

Joshua was one of fourteen finalist after five days of coaching by industry professionals at the event in Hong Kong.

 

Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genee International Ballet Competition.
Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genee International Ballet Competition. Marc Stapelberg

After dancing his classical variation and dancer's own variation and the commissioned solo, walked away with gold for the male dancers and choreographic award for best dancer's own variation.

Joshua, who was awarded almost $10,000 for his placings in Hong Kong, now has his eyes firmly set on the scholarship at the John Cranko Schule, Stuttgart in Germany.

Joshua was drawn to ballet through his love of musical theatre.

"I wanted to do that for the longest time and my singing teacher said that if I wanted to do that I needed to be able dance," he said.

"And I got recommended to Karen Ireland Dance Centre which was a godsend. I went in for a trial class and fell in love with it and never looked back."

 

Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genee International Ballet Competition.
Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genee International Ballet Competition. Marc Stapelberg

Joshua said the transition to a full-time life of ballet was both mentally and physical hard.

"Ballet is ridiculously hard.

"It is understated how hard it is and I did not know how hard it would be going in but your body gets used to it pretty fast."

ballet dance northern rivers dance wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: trucks forced to continue in villages

    News Roads and Maritime has no plans to change the classification of the road or fund upgrade works on Eight Mile Lane.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Funeral for respected and loved school principal

    Breaking Former students, friends and family will farewell a loved teacher.

    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    Local Partners