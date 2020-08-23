Menu
A Ballina horse trainer has been disqualified by Racing NSW.
News

Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

Adam Daunt
23rd Aug 2020
A BALLINA horse trainer has been disqualified by Racing NSW after a pre-race test found

trendione and epitrenbolone in the horse's urine.

Julie Pratten's horse Rahaan was found to have trendione and epitrenbolone pre-race as it presented for the Race 1 Showcase Country Maiden Plate at Ballina racecourse on January 17.

According to the stewards' report, Rahaan had been injected with Ovu-Mate two days from racing which led to the substances being present pre-race.

As a result, Ms Pratten was charged under AR240(2) for presenting Rahaan to the racetrack with the prohibited substance.

Ms Pratten pleaded guilty to the charge which lessened her disqualification period from 12 months to nine months.

Stewards also considered Ms Pratten's eight-year record of good behaviour as well as personal and professional circumstances when considering the penalty.

Under AR240(1), stewards disqualified Rahaan from its sixth place result at Race 1 Showcase Country Maiden Plate at Ballina racecourse and amended the standings.

The severity of punishment is being appealed and the appeal will be heard on September 3.

ballina horse racing northernriverscommunity northern rivers horse racing northernriverssport racing nsw
Lismore Northern Star

