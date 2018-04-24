'Disgust' over dirt, mould at Ballina KFC store

KFC says it is investigating complaints about its Ballina store.

KFC says it is investigating complaints about its Ballina store. Contributed

FAST food chain KFC is working to clean up its Ballina store after a customer claimed it posed serious health risks to customers.

Evans Head resident Boyd Townsend said he was "disgusted by the state of the place" which he claimed was "filthy".

A KFC spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned to hear of this situation at KFC Ballina and our franchisee is taking steps to urgently resolve the issue.

"We would welcome the opportunity to speak directly to the customer.

"They can contact us via our KFC website 'contact us' page."

But Mr Townsend said he had already posted a message - twice - to the KFC Facebook page after his visit on Saturday, only to find it had been removed both times.

"When I walked in the floor was that greasy I could hardly get grip, my feet were sliding and you see the floor was quite greasy and generally dirty," he said.

"On sitting down to eat, I could see where there were air conditioner vents you could see chunks of mould spores growing on the roofing material and on some of the metal strips - that can't be healthy.

A customer snapped mould growing on the ceiling of Ballina KFC.

"It's terribly obvious the place is just dirty."

Mr Townsend also said while observing staff 'cleaning' the dining tables they were simply wiping and smearing the grease - "pushing the slime around".

"This place cannot be, and is not healthy and will not eat there again until the health risk is sorted."

Ballina Shire Council's group manager of Development and Environmental Health, Matthew Wood, said council confirmed a complaint was recently received regarding Ballina's KFC store.

"Following this complaint, a Council Environmental Health Officer inspected the site and identified several matters in the dining area of the restaurant to be addressed," Mr Wood said.

"The matters to be addressed do not relate to the preparation, storage or handling of food.

"Council officers will conduct a follow up review to ensure the issues have been rectified at the food premises.

"Council takes all public health complaints very seriously and has a proactive public health program that involves regular inspection of over 250 food premises across the shire.

"Council officers carry out these inspections without prior notice at least once a year."

He said Ballina KFC's last routine inspection was conducted in November last year.