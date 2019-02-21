Menu
A Ballina man was arrested on Tuesday night.
Crime

Ballina man charged with threatening to kill people

Aisling Brennan
by
21st Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
A BALLINA man has been charged with intimidation after threatening to kill people inside a Ballina home.

Ballina Police will allege at 8.30pm on Tuesday a 33-year-old Ballina man attended a Norton Street Ballina address.

While at the property, the man bashed his fists on the screen door and made threats to kill the occupants.

Police arrived soon after and saw the 33-year-old trying to gain entry to the house before turning on police with his fists up.

Police used defensive techniques to subdue the man.

During the man's arrest, a 49-year-old Ballina woman hindered police efforts.

Police used capsicum spray to control both the man and the woman during the incident.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with intimidation and destroying property.

Meanwhile, the woman was charged for hindering police efforts.

Both will face Ballina Local Court in March.

ballina crime ballina local court ballina police
Lismore Northern Star

