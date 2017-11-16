Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ballina priest accused of theft surrenders passport

Father Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft.
Father Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft. Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

AN ASSISTANT Catholic priest in the Ballina parish accused of stealing charity money from the Diocese of Lismore has been made to surrender his passport under police imposed bail conditions.

Father Alexander Mutua Munyao was represented by a solicitor in Ballina Local Court today for the first mention of the matter before Magistrate R Denes. 

The Kenyan national, stands accused of two counts of stealing property as a clerk/servant under the amount of $2000.

It is alleged that between November 13 last year and June 25 this year Munyao stole $270, and in a second incident between July 9 and July 23 this year Munyao allegedly stole a further $870.

The 35-year-old was charged on September 19 and he was granted bail by police.

However, police imposed bail conditions on Munyao taking into account his "few community ties and no family ties in Australia", and the strength of the prosecution case.

"The accused has made admissions," police bail papers noted.

Under the conditions Munyao was required to surrender his passport and comply with a curfew.

He must also reside at the St Francis Xavier presbytery for the duration of the court proceedings.

Proceedings were immediately adjourned this morning, to return to Ballina Local Court on November 30. 

Lismore Northern Star
Belgian student calls Grafton home

Belgian student calls Grafton home

From the moment Lena Vandecnocke stepped off the plane in Australia, she got the quintessential Aussie experience

Headspace Grafton ready to launch

READY TO ROLL: The Grafton Headspace team gave the public a sneak peek at their setup and are aiming to open next month as a one-stop shop for Clarence youth.

The long-awaited Grafton Headspace has a launch date

OPINION: Now I'll wait for the invite, thanks

The majority of Australia voted 'yes' in the same sex marriage plebiscite revealed on Wednesday, 15th November, 2017.

I underestimated our inclination to Advance Australia Fair

Miss Kerry to quit sandbox

Director of Yamba Pre School Kerry Hulm (right) who is retiring, with former student and now childcare educator at the centre Tiara Randall, with current student Miles Seeto, 4.

Preschool director Hulm is set to battle bureaucracy

Local Partners