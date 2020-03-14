Ballina Seagulls vs Grafton Ghosts: Who will win?

ready and willing: The Ballina Seagulls celebrated the 2019 NRRRL win over Murwillumbah and now they want to show the Grafton Ghost they have lost none of their fire when they meet at Kingsford Smith Park on Saturday March 14.

AHEAD of the 2020 NRRRL season, two heavyweight teams will clash in a trial match, giving fans and supporters a taste of things to come.

On Saturday at Kingsford Smith Park, the Ballina Seagulls will be playing three games at home, two against the Grafton Ghosts and one against Marist Bros.

Seagulls president Allan Perry said it was going to be a sensational game day with many familiar faces from the senior 2019 squad running out onto the ground.

“Front-rower and former Cronulla and Gold Coast Titans player Luke Douglas will be in the position of captain-coach,” he said.

“We have some exciting champions in the senior team, including Cameron Copeland, a former Ballina junior who has been away playing in Newcastle and for Wagga and he’ll play in the second or the front row.

“Another new exciting prospect is Dwane Anderson who has moved from out Narromine way (west of Dubbo) and he will play in the centre.”

Perry reckons the Ghosts will not be easy meat at the game, which commences around 5pm.

“They won the Group Two comp in the Coffs Harbour area and we are the premiers of the NRRRL up here, so it’s going to be a good clash,” he said.

“While don’t want players injured, we want a good game for both sides.”

Perry said the unlimited interchange bench available at trial games means they can give a lot of newer players a red hot go to assess their form.

For the Women’s League Tag at 4pm, Perry said the team was in excellent spirits and had been training hard and smart ahead of the clash.

“Last year they just finished outside the semis and now they have more experience,” he said.

“Players to watch include Jada King-Anderson, a very talented girl and very athletic and Tayla Roberts, both play on the backline,” he said.

Meanwhile the U18s kick-off at 3pm against Marist Bros and Perry hope their winning form continues.

“They have won the last four grand finals,” he said.

“We are pulling a lot of junior boys up a grade for this.”