Sloan Phillip Gardiner, 24, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday and Tuesday.
Ballistic knife and haul of ice allegedly uncovered

Luke Mortimer
14th Jun 2018 5:15 AM
A NORTH Mackay man has been accused of possessing an illegal ballistic knife.

The weapons, which have been historically linked to the Russian Spetsnaz special forces, have a detachable blade that can be propelled metres from the handle by pressing a trigger or operating a lever or switch.

Some models of the knives use a spring, while others use compressed air or gas.

Police allege Sloan Phillip Gardiner had a ballistic knife in his possession on May 17 at North Mackay.

Gardiner faced Mackay Magistrates Court on both Monday and Tuesday for mention, facing three charges.

In addition to the ballistic knife (a Category M weapon) allegation, Gardiner has also been accused of being in possession of an aggravated quantity of methamphetamines (ice) on the same day, May 17, at North Mackay.

Gardiner's was also allegedly in possession of scales and a drug pipe on the same day, in the same place.

The 24-year-old did not enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Magistrates Damien Dwyer and Mark Nolan, represented by Catherine Luck, who was acting on behalf of law firm Lawler Magill.

During the appearances in the court, prosecutor Nathaniel Gillis pointed out police were not alleging the ice found was part of any drug business.

Magistrate Mark Nolan adjourned Gardiner's case to June 26, and he will remain behind bars.

