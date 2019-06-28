Balloon ban lets loose passionate debate

NO MORE: Council voted to ban the sale and release of helium balloons on its land.

NO MORE: Council voted to ban the sale and release of helium balloons on its land. Contributed

HELIUM filled balloons might be on the way out on council land in the Clarence Valley, but they'll still have a place in the region's tourist literature.

At Tuesday's meeting, Clarence Valley councillors voted to develop a policy to allow council to ban the sale and release of helium filled balloons from its land, but when it came to the next item of business, a motion calling for the removal of the flying balloons-inspired Clarence Valley tourism logo, they baulked.

Faced with a report inspired by the council's Climate Change Advisory Committee calling for a complete ban on all balloons on council's land and facilities, Greens Cr Greg Clancy put up a compromise motion.

His motion called for council to develop a policy to ban helium-filled balloons, investigate the implication of the ban on other council policies and come up with a draft awareness campaign about the environmental impacts of balloons.

His motion also called for the erection of signs at council cemeteries to indicate balloons were banned.

A group of councillors: Mayor Jim Simmons and Crs Andrew Baker, Richie Williamson and Arthur Lysaught argued hard against the proposal.

But they met a passionate response from an equally determined group in Crs Clancy, Karen Toms and Peter Ellem.

After almost an hour of debate, their arguments about the dangers to the environment swayed two extra votes from Crs Debrah Novak and Jason Kingsley.

The next item up for discussion was a report reviewing council logos.

Cr Toms took exception to the Valley's tourism logo, a bunch of coloured circles she said represented a cluster of flying balloons.

To the frustration of several councillors, the ensuing 25 minutes of debate resulted in a re-run of arguments in the previous item.

Cr Toms argued because the previous motion looked for a policy to ban balloons, it was a good time to follow through by removing the logo.

But Cr Kingsley could not be swayed this time and his vote against the proposal to remove the logo decided the matter in the negative.