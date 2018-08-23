Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Page MP Kevin Hogan.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Page MP Kevin Hogan. Cathy Adams
Opinion

Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Aug 2018 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEVIN Hogan's vow to quit the government if Dutton gets elected is an act of both principle and political survival.

This morning he told our reporter Alison Paterson that the revolving door of Prime Ministers was "demeaning" to the democratic system.

And it's true. But Kevin also wisely knows that Peter Dutton's brand is potentially toxic to his re-election chances in Page.

Page is a rainbow electorate, comprised of a wide diversity of political views in large enough proportions to make a difference in an election.

It is both socially progressive and conservative depending on where you travel, and certainly environmentally progressive.

The pathway to winning or holding the seat is taking a centrist, moderate, position and seeking common ground.

In that sense, it's a long way from the politics of regional and outer suburban Queensland, Peter Dutton's heartland.

Taking controversial and unpopular positions on certain social issues is anathema to the politics of Page.

For Peter Dutton, it's his modus operandi.

How could Kevin Hogan possibly campaign at the upcoming election with vigour and credibility with a man who inspires so much hatred from some quarters in the Lodge?

If Dutton is PM, socially progressive forces would mount a supercharged campaign against Hogan.

They would arguably be able to swing the swingers to their side.

Hogan would be made the whipping boy for all Dutton's perceived faults.

Page is also a marginal seat, which has interestingly gone with government at every election since 1996.

For all the conviction, which I believe is genuine, there is a lot of self-preservation in all of this.

For the Queensland MPs who support Dutton to hold their seats at the next election, the required strategy might be to stop votes bleeding to the right.

But for Kevin Hogan, it's to hold the votes in the centre.

Related Items

kevin hogan leadership spill page the nationals
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    premium_icon If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    Opinion The loud reaction and defensiveness that discharges from Australia whenever the country is called out on racism is telling enough

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    News "I have made this decision because my community is fed up"

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Environment Find out the latest news on fires across the Clarence Valley

    • 23rd Aug 2018 8:12 AM

    Local Partners