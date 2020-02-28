Ban on helium-filled balloons comes into force

NO MORE: Council has confirmed a ban on helium balloons on its land.

CLARENCE Valley councillors have pricked bubble of the helium-filled balloon funlovers confirming a ban on council controlled land.

Tuesday’s council meeting ratified the ban, but not before councillors fearing they had become the “fun police” put their feelings on the record.

Rather than have the item whisked through on the uncalled items list, Cr Richie Williamson, called it out for debate.

“I know which way the vote will go, but I just want to vote against it,” Cr Williamson told the meeting.

In debate Cr Andrew Baker said he opposed the motion because it discriminatory and did not include the humble air-filled variety.

“You can take 100 non-helium balloons and let them free and nothing happens, but you take one helium-filled balloon outside and you’re in trouble,” he said.

Cr Greg Clancy said he became excited at the thought Cr Baker might amend the motion to include all balloon.

But he said he had missed the point with balloons of the non-helium variety.

“Normal balloons don’t travel very far,” he said. “When helium-filled balloon gets away it travels many kilometres, ending up in the bush or a waterway.”

He said Cr Baker was also wrong to suggest non-helium balloons could be released without penalty.

“There’s a proliferation of littering laws and council regulations,” Cr Clancy said. “If you throw away non-helium balloons, you will be breaking the law.”