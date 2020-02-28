Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO MORE: Council has confirmed a ban on helium balloons on its land.
NO MORE: Council has confirmed a ban on helium balloons on its land.
News

Ban on helium-filled balloons comes into force

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Feb 2020 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley councillors have pricked bubble of the helium-filled balloon funlovers confirming a ban on council controlled land.

Tuesday’s council meeting ratified the ban, but not before councillors fearing they had become the “fun police” put their feelings on the record.

Rather than have the item whisked through on the uncalled items list, Cr Richie Williamson, called it out for debate.

“I know which way the vote will go, but I just want to vote against it,” Cr Williamson told the meeting.

In debate Cr Andrew Baker said he opposed the motion because it discriminatory and did not include the humble air-filled variety.

“You can take 100 non-helium balloons and let them free and nothing happens, but you take one helium-filled balloon outside and you’re in trouble,” he said.

Cr Greg Clancy said he became excited at the thought Cr Baker might amend the motion to include all balloon.

But he said he had missed the point with balloons of the non-helium variety.

“Normal balloons don’t travel very far,” he said. “When helium-filled balloon gets away it travels many kilometres, ending up in the bush or a waterway.”

He said Cr Baker was also wrong to suggest non-helium balloons could be released without penalty.

“There’s a proliferation of littering laws and council regulations,” Cr Clancy said. “If you throw away non-helium balloons, you will be breaking the law.”

clarence valley council cr greg clancy cr richie williamson fun police helium balloons
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meeting reveals true impact of hospital restructure

        premium_icon Meeting reveals true impact of hospital restructure

        Health A full house gathered at Maclean Showground to vent frustration at proposed reconfiguration of Maclean Hospital

        D-day looms for Lenny’s magnificent mullet

        premium_icon D-day looms for Lenny’s magnificent mullet

        Community Five-year-old to do his town proud at Mulletfest

        Mayor votes four times to keep razor wire fence near school

        premium_icon Mayor votes four times to keep razor wire fence near school

        News Mayor’s casting vote used twice to keep council fighting for its razor wire fence...

        Premier’s hunting big outright against Rebels

        premium_icon Premier’s hunting big outright against Rebels

        Cricket Top spot is up for grabs in a crucial Premier League clash in Harwood tomorrow

        • 28th Feb 2020 5:00 PM