Needle contamination crisis hits Cairns

by Alicia Nally
20th Sep 2018 5:24 PM

UPDATE: Woolworths is working with authorities following the discovery of a banana with a metal object in it purchased from a Cairns supermarket.

A Woolworths spokesman said the company was aware of the customer report, and understood police were investigating.

"The details have been referred to the authorities leading the response to this matter, and we'll consult with them on the next steps," he said.

The Australian Banana Growers Council has declined to comment on the incident.

The Far North's banana industry has already been severely affected by outbreaks of Panama tropical race four disease at plantations on the Cassowary Coast.

EARLIER: Police have confirmed reports of a needle being found inside a banana bought at a Cairns store.

Last night warnings on Facebook surfaced about a young girl finding the metal object after biting into a piece of fruit bought from Redlynch Woolworths.

 

Warnings about banana tampering at a Cairns supermarket surfaced online on September 19
Warnings about banana tampering at a Cairns supermarket surfaced online on September 19

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no other information would be provided on copycat incidents after a needle was first found in a strawberry last week.

