Band has musical ability and plenty of swag

GIG TIME: The High Abilities group sing a song at Buckley's Music getting ready for some gigs.

THE CLARENCE Valley is about to see a lot more of a group of young musicians providing entertainment at local venues.

High Abilities, a group of four young men and women who are clients of CRANES, have come under the tutelage of local musician Mitch Reynolds.

Tomorrow the band, Holly Weston, Keenan, Kate and Abbie, with their newly purchased PA system will perform outside Bunnings near the sausage sizzle.

Mr Reynolds, who formed a band called Living Proof with his children Jacob Reynolds and Chloe Skinner along with ring-in Grace McDonald, has been working with the group to improve their skills and build their repertoire of songs.

"When I started with the guys at CRANES, I was there to teach them music,” Mr Reynolds said.

"But I thought what's the point of learning music if you're not going to perform it.

"That's when I turned the lessons into teaching them about performance.”

Mr Reynolds has already secured High Abilities two gigs supporting his band at the Jacaranda Hotel.

"They went down really well,” he said. "People really got what they were on about.”

He said the chance to teach music to people with different abilities has been one of the most rewarding things he has done.

"One of the things they do is they really entertain me,” he said. "They are entertainers and that's what has showed when they perform.

"Like any kids they can be distracted and they can play up during rehearsal, but when I say it's time to get on track, they really focus.

"And it's easier to get these guys up on stage than a lot of guitar gods in their back rooms.”

Mr Reynolds said the band hoped to make enough money from its performances to be able to keep itself going.

"We've just got a PA this week, which we will be using for the first time in public tomorrow at Bunnings,” he said. Mr Reynolds said the band would also be performing on Saturday at the Yamba Relay for Life and has two more gigs later this month including another performance at the Jacaranda Hotel on May 26.