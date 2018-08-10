Bikie thug sent packing to New Zealand

A VIOLENT Bandido thug involved in the infamous Broadbeach Bikie Brawl will be banished from Australia, The Courier-Mail can reveal.

Jim David Thacker, believed to be the founding president of the gang's Beenleigh chapter, was detained by Australian Border Force and police on Thursday

Authorities have stripped the New Zealand-born Thacker of his Australian visa.

Jim David Thacker in police custody on Thursday.

The 28-year-old will remain in immigration detention while authorities work quickly to deport him.

The move is the latest in a series of bikie crackdowns by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

"Some people may think that they are no threat, but many bikies are vicious criminals who commit the worst of crimes," he said.

"Foreigners who are members of these gangs face visa cancellation and removal from Australia. This case should be yet another lesson to them."

Mr Dutton said he had cancelled the visas of 191 foreign-born bikies, far more than Labor, in the Past year.

"Good riddance to them, we don't want them here," he said.

Home Affairs, Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Thacker was part of a 60-strong mob of Bandidos in club colours who turned Broadbeach into a war zone in September 2013.

A magistrate labelled Thacker and two other Bandidos "petty narcissists looking for attention" over their role in the brawl with bikie rivals the Finks.

He was handed 150 hours community service after he pleaded guilt to riot.

The brawl sparked the Newman government's controversial anti-bike laws the following year.