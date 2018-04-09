Banding together for live music

TALK TOPIC: Clarence Valley Cultural Committee, musicians, venue owners and music fans from across the Clarence Valley gather for a "live music” discussion.

MUSICIANS, venues and music fans from right across the Clarence Valley were asked to band together to join the discussion and see what a live music group can do to maintain and grow a healthy music scene.

The Clarence Valley Cultural Committee asked for the publics opinion, as they are currently in consultation with the Live Music Office and Music NSW.

The Live Music Office and Music NSW will present ideas and strategies that have worked across other communities in NSW to create a thriving live music scene.

Sarah Nash Project Officer for Clarence Valley Council hosted the meeting and shared ideas and created discussion for locals to present their ideas.

She suggested multiple frameworks and strategies to the attendees such ass a live music sector, sector mapping and implementing a live music day.

"So we can make sure there is a live music section that is adopted by council and becomes part of the things that council works towards,” she said.

She said sector mapping is a spreadsheet that basically tracks everything that is happening.

"A program template on their website that includes everything from poster design to artist agreements, operations manuals contracts that you can just download and use. its all free and done for you.”

And the Live Music Day is on June 21 which is a global music event.

"We just want an open the discussion what you guys are thinking,” she said.

Community members from the Jockey Club, Yamba River Markets, the Pelican Playhouse, the Grafton District Services Club Big River Jazz Club, the Clarence Conservatorium, Yamba Farmers Markets, the Harwood Hotel and more were present at the meeting and discussed their outlook on the live music scene and the direction they want it to be moving in.