Banging the drum for more community projects

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis beats out a tune on the drums much to the delight of Clarence Valley Conservatorium Director Adam Wills and Chairwoman of the Conservatorium Committee, Jenny Worrell.

IT IS said that if you’ve got rhythm, and you’ve got music, who could ask for anything more.

Last week Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis added that little bit more with a grant for the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium in Grafton is one of seven projects to share in over $1.8 million in funding across the Clarence Valley under the latest round of the government’s $400 million Stronger Country Communities fund.

Mr Gulaptis said the purpose-built regional conservatorium, built in the 1980s, has been successful in securing $119,233 under the Fund.

“The conservatorium has over 900 students coming through its doors on a weekly basis so there is a real need to upgrade and modernise the facility so it can continue to be a leading provider in delivering quality music and drama education and public concerts,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Previous rounds of this program, delivered by the Nationals in Government and exclusive to regional NSW, have funded local projects across the Clarence and Richmond Valleys to the tune of over $5.5 million including upgrades to playgrounds, sporting and cultural assets.

“We are following through on our election commitment to dedicate half of the grants under the third round to projects with a particular focus on regional youth and I am thrilled the conservatorium is one of those projects.

“The strength of regional communities is dependent on young people having the opportunity to thrive, while remaining at home in regional NSW and I am really excited about the projects that have received funding under this latest round.

“We need to give more than lip service to young people and provide them the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves, while also supporting infrastructure and programs in the town they love.

“It is all about building the physical and social infrastructure of the future.”

Conservatorium director Adam Wills said he was pleased to have been successful in their application under the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

“The funds will allow us to continue to improve the conservatorium’s spaces, updating the building for its use in the 21st century,” Mr Wills said.

It will allow us to make the visitor experience at the conservatorium more comfortable and will work towards providing a soundproof environment for music lessons.

“In addition to the updating of the premises, the funds will also allow us to add to our instrument collection providing the tools necessary to fostering a love of music and performance.”