Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond Police District have warned people to check their bank accounts after scammers targeted a Casino woman.
Richmond Police District have warned people to check their bank accounts after scammers targeted a Casino woman. Contributed
Crime

Bank account targeted by scammers

12th Oct 2018 8:55 AM

POLICE have warned the public to check their bank accounts after reports of fraudulent transactions on the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said a Casino resident recently checked her bank account and found three unauthorised transactions had been made with her card. The transactions took place in Chadstone, Victoria.

Police are investigating.

He said this is the second of this type of offence that has been reported to police this week.

He advised people keep an eye on your bank statements and make sure that there are not any dodgy transactions. If there are you should contact your financial institution straight away, then contact your local police. #CasinoNSWcrime

bank account northern rivers crime richmond police district scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

    BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Two ambulance vehicles, two tow trucks and multiple police currently on the scene.

    • 12th Oct 2018 9:40 AM
    No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

    premium_icon No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

    Politics 'I won't be telling anyone who to preference'

    • 12th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Units approved despite height breach

    premium_icon Units approved despite height breach

    Council News Plans to revamp the Convent Hotel property

    Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    premium_icon Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    News Organ donation helps family grieve loss

    Local Partners