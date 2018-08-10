How bank boss became a drug-dealing bikie

A HIGH-FLYING Brisbane bank manager lost his stellar career after cops outed him as a bikie gang member to his bosses, so he took up "violent" debt collecting and drug dealing, a court has heard.

Joshua John Lucey, 32, from Mt Cotton, was in the Supreme Court in Brisbane on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to six charges including trafficking in ecstasy pills and supplying cocaine for the Rebels outlaw bikie gang.

Lucey admitted helping drug kingpin Bing Crosby Cosca Jnr to traffic in at least 7000 ecstasy pills from The Oaks Casino Towers building in Brisbane's CBD for six weeks between July 1 and September 27, 2014. Cosca Jnr was sentenced to 13 years' jail.

He also admitted to supplying cocaine to Cosca, and using his position as the Logan chapter president of the Rebels bikie gang and Tweed Heads Sergeant at Arms to collect debts from addicts by "intimidating" them, using violence on "at least one" occasion.

Joshua John Lucey, 32, pleaded guilty to six charges including trafficking in ecstasy pills and supplying cocaine for the Rebels outlaw bikie gang.

Lucey also used his friend, former Gold Coast Titans under-20s player turned bikie Dan "the big fella" Kilian, 24, to sell the pills to partygoers, the court heard.

Kilian last year walked free from court after he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years, suspended after 251 days, which Kilian had already served.

Lucey's barrister, Saul Holt QC, told the court that Lucey's finance career ended about four years ago after police outed him as a member of the Rebels bikie gang to his bank bosses.

Mr Holt said Lucey followed in the footsteps of banker dad Tom Lucey, starting his career as a branch manager at the ANZ, and was then "headhunted" to manage a branch at the Commonwealth Bank "where he was consistently promoted to run larger and larger branches".

"After leaving the Commonwealth Bank he worked in senior roles at major corporates Suncorp and Q Super," Mr Holt said.

Mr Holt told the court that Lucey had quit the Rebels bikie gang, and had served nine months in prison on remand between November 2014 and August 2015.

Justice Ann Lyons sentenced Lucey to a wholly-suspended five-year jail term after taking into account the nine months he has already served.