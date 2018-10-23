Bank slips into Clarence River

NATURAL PROCESS: Erosion on the riverbank between Maclean and the Harwood Bridge.

RECENT heavy wind and rain have led to a part of the riverbank at Maclean falling into the Clarence River.

The same kind of slippage has previously occurred along River St during flood times and periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

Clarence Valley Council maintenance engineer Mark Evans said erosion along riverbanks was a natural process.

"Small, wind-generated waves lap along the river banks and slowly erode the soft soil of the banks at the water line,” he said.

"This undercuts the bank, leaving it vulnerable to saturated soils after rain events and the weight of the trees along the edge.

"The combination of these factors can causes the slippages like we are seeing between Maclean and the Harwood Bridge.

"The river is deep along that section, which makes it very difficult to put in effective revetment.

"Unfortunately revetment works are very expensive and financial assistance for stabilisation works is generally only available following a natural disaster declaration if the erosion is within 1.2m from the edge of the road surface.

"We've put up guide posts to try to keep people off the area and will probably install bollards or similar barriers to stop people driving there. Signage is also an option.

"We'd just like people to be aware there is always some risk of slippage along riverbanks and to take necessary precautions when in these areas.”