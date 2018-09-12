Boy fighting for life after schoolyard bashing

A boy is in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital at Westmead after an alleged bashing incident at a Bankstown primary school.

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy was fighting for life on Tuesday night after a primary school bashing in Sydney's west.

Emergency crews were called to Wattawa Heights Public School at Bankstown following reports that a child had been injured when a fight broke out about noon.

The boy was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead, where he remained in a critical but stable condition.

Nearly a dozen detectives and uniformed officers cordoned off an outside section of the school grounds with crime scene tape near an outside toilet block.

Officers locked gates and young students were led single file by teachers past the police tape into nearby classrooms.

A forensic officer with a camera then entered the change rooms.

Police said no arrests had been made as of last night.

Angry parents took to the school's Facebook page in search of answers, with one woman saying she was fearful for the boy's life.

"Well, what a lovely bunch of staff, allowing a 10-year-old boy to get bashed almost to death while in your care and supervision," she said.

"Where were you when this huge fight happened? Where was the supervision which you are required by law to supply to the children in your care?

"Shame Wattawa Heights School, I hope the young boy survives."

The school's website claims its small cohort allows a nurturing environment.

"Wattawa Heights Public School is a small school with a diverse community that provides a safe and positive environment for children to learn," it reads.

"Students are provided with a challenging curriculum emphasising literacy, numeracy and information technology within well-resourced classrooms."

NSW Police remained tight-lipped about the incident, but a spokeswoman confirmed an investigation had been launched.

"A student has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault at a school in Bankstown," she said.