Warner’s rivals make no-sledge pledge

DAVID Warner's first-up grade cricket opponents have put a strict ban on sledging the fallen Australian opener this Saturday.

St George will unleash an all-Test match bowling attack on Warner and his Randwick-Petersham teammates at Coogee Oval with former international Trent Copeland to join Australian spearhead Josh Hazlewood in the Saints' pace arsenal.

However, when it comes to the brand of verbal warfare that has given Australian cricket such a black eye, St George's captain has made a solemn vow to not revel in the unusual circumstances, and show Warner respect.

Sledging is almost as notorious in grade cricket ranks as it is for the Australian team that had Warner front and centre as its attack dog.

Warner went through his paces at Randwick-Petersham training on Thursday afternoon at Maroubra, but despite the ground being just around the corner from where he grew up, it was a million miles away from the professional world he is now banned from.

The nets were too wet for batting following the morning downpour and players turn up in dribs and drabs depending on when their bosses let them off work.

On the other side of Sydney down in Caringbah, Steve Smith was doing exactly the same as he prepares to make his return for junior club Sutherland.

The notorious events from Sandpapergate in South Africa could form easy ammunition for a grade team coming face-to-face with a fallen star, but St George skipper Nick Stapleton declared baiting Warner would be completely off limits.

David Warner trains with his Randwick-Petersham teammates on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s match against St George. Picture: Getty Images

"No absolutely not. Absolutely not. They've (Warner and Smith) been through a hell of a lot and they made a mistake, but it's to their credit they're turning up and playing grade cricket," Stapleton told The Daily Telegraph.

"They're doing everything they need to make sure they get back into the Australian team so I'd be very disappointed if something came out about those particular things. It'll be tough cricket played but I certainly don't think that will be on anyone's agenda.

"I don't feel I need to say anything to any of the boys because it just wouldn't be anything that would be even thought of."

Shane Watson will stand alongside Smith this Saturday for Sutherland in their clash against Mosman and also said he'd be bitterly disappointed if the opposition tried to abuse the former Australian captain.

Watson has played a couple of seasons of grade for Sutherland since retiring from international cricket and is hoping Smith doesn't become a verbal target.

"I've got no idea. There might be some people who think it might be funny but I definitely won't (think that)," said Watson.

Banned Test captain Steve Smith at Sutherland training on Thursday. Picture: Richard Dobson

"Everyone makes mistakes and obviously this one is public … it's just most people's mistakes aren't public. Nobody is perfect."

Stapleton is in fact a former teammate of Warner's, with the talented all-rounder opening with the 31-year-old several times when he used to also play for Randwick-Petersham.

Now Stapleton shares the captaincy with NSW leader Copeland and is trying to devise a plan to bring one of the game's most prolific ever opening batsmen down.

Stapleton remembers Saints being feasted on by Watson in a grade game last season and can't afford to let a white ball assassin like Warner take hold.

"We came up against Shane Watson early on in the season and he gave all of us a bit of a pasting so a lot of the guys would have learnt from that and realised that the good balls are still respected but generally speaking if you're an inch off your length you do get put away," he said.

"The emphasis is don't change anything. Make sure the consistency is there rather than producing a miracle ball because that can backfire sometimes if you're trying to produce something that may not be there."

