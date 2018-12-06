Menu
BANNED: Warwick teen refused bail after posting on Facebook

6th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A WARWICK teenager has been refused bail and will be remanded in police custody to face charges including identity theft, stalking and harassing neighbours over the telephone.

The 18-year-old appeared by video from Warwick in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court yesterday, where magistrate Bevan Manthey said there was real concern about the prospect of re-offending.

The teenager was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly breached bail conditions banning him from accessing the internet.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine made submissions for bail to be granted on the grounds the defendant had an intellectual disability and mental health issues, but was refused.

The court heard the teenager's parents would take their internet router to work, to stop their son from using the web.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said the parents had unlocked a mobile phone, giving their son permission to upload a photo of himself to Facebook.

The court also heard the defendant accessed the Facebook account of a woman, who had allegedly been harassing the defendant's family.

"I have listened this morning to a number of telephone messages from her and from her father to the defendant and his family, which are really nasty in nature," Mrs Hine said. "There is a lot going on behind the scenes."

Mr Manthey said he had "real concern" about the prospect of the teenager re-offending.

"He was remanded in custody last time I was called for a breach in bail conditions so it is a pretty strong objection to bail," he said.

"As I said he is facing numerous charges ... particularly my concern (about) committing further offences being an unacceptable risk."

The teenager will face one count each of unlawful use of carriage service to menace or harass, wilful damage, obtaining or dealing with identity information and breaching bail conditions.

His matter has been adjourned to December 20.

