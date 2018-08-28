Barber Julie bringing fresh cuts to Iluka's men

NEAT AND TIDY: Julie Chorley with the shop dog Scruff - opening Iluka Barbershop within Sarah St Clair hair studio in Iluka.

NEAT AND TIDY: Julie Chorley with the shop dog Scruff - opening Iluka Barbershop within Sarah St Clair hair studio in Iluka. Adam Hourigan

IT STARTED with Julie Yvette Chorley lending a hand at Sarah St Clair Hair Studio, and ended with a TAFE course in barbering and a seat for her own clients.

"I came (to the Iluka salon) one day to have my hair done and we were talking, I had done a bit of time in a salon as an assistant,” Mrs Chorley said. "I said I'd really like to do men's barbering... but I wasn't sure I could do it.

"But things changed in my personal life, my husband got sick and I stopped my previous job.

"So, I pulled the bull by the horns and took a big step out for TAFE.”

Now, Iluka has joined the ranks of other Clarence Valley towns, with their very own barber.

"I did the short course (at TAFE), because I knew I'd be surrounded by hairdressers like Sarah,” Mrs Chorley said.

"I thought it was fantastic... and I've been cutting hair ever since.”

Mrs Chorley tries to be flexible with her opening hours, to accommodate the hair salon and the men who need their hair cut.

But the barbers and hairdressers at the studio are never alone because shop dog Scruffy is always ready for a scratch and a treat.

"He's owned by Sarah, the boss, he's a rescue dog from Casino,” Mrs Chorley said.

"She found him on Facebook a couple of years ago.

"Because of his trauma, he won't stay at home unless someone is with him.

"He just loves the salon, it's like his petting room.

"He also likes things from the bakery, if someone comes in with a white paper bag, Scruff thinks it's for him.

"He's really people orientated, he makes a lot of people feel relaxed and he brings a great atmosphere to the salon.”

Look out for the sandwich board out the front of Sarah St Clair's Hair Salon to find out if the barber is open or not with no appointments necessary.

The salon is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 53 Charles St, Iluka.