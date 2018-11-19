Barber’s incredible offer to homeless man

Nicky Pati from Spasifik Cuts helped a homeless man get back on his feet by offering him his shop as a temporary home.

Barber Nicky Pati is a cut above.

For almost six months, the 38-year-old opened his Slacks Creek shop to a homeless man who he knew only as "Vinnie" while he got back on his feet.

Mr Pati first met Vinnie in a Browns Plains park three years ago.

"I saw him there one day with a suitcase and I went up and chilled with him. I used to go there after work and bring him some food and just chill," he said.

Nicky Pati inside his Slacks Creek shop Spacifik Cuts.

"One night I went to see him and the police were there to arrest him. I told the police I was there to pick him up and I opened up the shop."

As well as giving him a home, Mr Pati gave Vinnie odd jobs around the shop.

"I'd give him $50 for that and he'd come back later on and give me presents that he'd bought with that money, a T-shirt or pair of shorts," he said.

"It was so cool to see someone like that. He struggled but he still had a big heart."

Since Vinnie left his shop two years ago, Mr Pati had not seen him. That was until two months ago when a well-dressed man walked through his shop doors.

Vinnie had slept for almost six months inside Spacifik Cuts.

"He came in to say thank you," Mr Pati said.

"He showed me his car, he had some nice clothes on. He's got a job and a house now."

Mr Pati's heartwarming act is still something he finds difficult to talk about.

"It's an uncomfortable story for me to tell because I don't want to get any credits for any of that," he said.

"I don't want to brag about something I did to help someone. I think if everyone does their one per cent then the world would be different.'

Mr Pati has also just started a new initiative called Barber Talk - offering free cuts to homeless people once a month.

Barber Talk is offering free haircuts, along with health checks, to people living on the streets.

With the help of Mady Taue from Adra, Spasifik Cuts is also able to offer free health checks, food, care packages and a bus service to transport them to and from the shop.

"I see a lot of people (offering free cuts) on the street," he said.

"There's nothing wrong with that, but the people who get it done at the park will feel like they belong there. I feel like Barber Talk is a totally different experience."

Nicky Pati says he knows the power of a good haircut.

Recently Mr Pati cut the hair of a man who before living on the streets used to run his own business.

"After that haircut he turned around and said 'I haven't seen that man in a long time'," he said.

"That 20 minute haircut can have a massive impact."