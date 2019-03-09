Check out Barbie as a 60-year-old

Barbie was made to look her actual age on her 60th birthday and wow.

Barbie was made to look her actual age on her 60th birthday and wow.

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

Lumen, a dating site for singles over 50, has paid homage to Mattel's iconic Barbie on her 60th birthday and the nostalgia is so real.

Charly Lester from Lumen says the team came up with the idea in an effort to celebrate the appeal of older women.

"Our Head of Brand Liesa had the idea of showing ageing icons as their real ages, and Barbie was one of the first ones she mentioned," Mr Lester told news.com.au.

After brainstorming the concept, Lumen successfully re-imagined what the "forever young" doll would look like as a mature age woman and spoiler alert, she still looks fabulous.

Related: Ita Buttrose honoured as a Barbie doll

Related: Barbie adds new dolls to reflect more of the world girls see around them

Related: Margot Robbie set to star as Mattel's live-action Barbie

Lumen is hoping all companies will one day be pro-age, unafraid to “show women as their real ages”, Mr Lester explained. Picture: Rob Greig Source: Lumen

“My co-founder Antoine, he suggested involving Ken because they were actually an iconic over 50s couple and one of the most widely known ones around,” Mr Lester told news.com.au. Picture: Rob Greig Source: Lumen

The Queen of job hopping since 1959 - Barbie's tried every profession, from being a surgeon to being an astronaut - she's still clearly kicking goals at 60.

And as Lumen's Charly Lester explains, most women are.

"Lumen's mission is very much pro-age and anti-ageism and we are repeatedly challenging the way over 50s are shown in the media," he said.

"We felt Barbie's 60th birthday was a great opportunity to showcase this in a lighthearted way.

"Our homage to Barbie shows her un-airbrushed, and represented by a real woman at her real age. She is still beautiful and aspirational, but in a very realistic way."

While we can all agree Barbie looks sensational, jury's out on Ken's new comb over. Picture: Rob Greig Source: Lumen

Happy birthday, B! Picture: Rob Greig Source: Lumen

Mr Lester says the response to the images has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The response has been incredible - people love the images, the age positivity and the body positivity," he said.

"One lady in India said it was the first time that she's seen Barbie portrayed in a way which isn't unrealistic body goals, which I loved."

Although to be fair, Barbie's still looking pretty fit at 60.

Mr Lester told Metro Lumen is hoping to set the bar higher for toy companies who should be educating children through play.

"We encourage the toy industry to consider making their products more pro age," he said. "Who says that everyone should be in their 20s to be a success?"