Barbs' breakthrough win a reward for effort

REWARD: Barbs Helgas Amber Sinclair was one of the side's best in their first win of the first grade season.

REWARD: Barbs Helgas Amber Sinclair was one of the side's best in their first win of the first grade season. Matthew Elkerton

HOCKEY: After toiling hard all season, the youthful brigade in the Westlawn first grade side have finally been rewarded for their efforts.

It has been a case of missing that killer instinct this season, but it was there for all to see on Brent Livermore Field on Saturday as the side notched its first win of the season, a 4-3 thriller against Sailors.

Barbs were confident from the first whistle, and made full use of their chances to take a 2-1 lead into the main break.

But it was their effort coming into the second stanza where they pushed on toward victory that was most pleasing for coach Kyran Robertson.

"The emotions were pretty high after the game, this win has been a long time coming for the girls and was very well deserved,” he said.

"Having a young side, we have been competitive in all of our games this season but most of our results have been those heartbreaking one-goal losses.

"I think the luck was on our side this time. Shots that we have missed in the past all went in. It was great to watch.”

It has been a tough season for the Barbs side with representative commitments and regular injuries not allowing the club to put out its primary first grade side each week.

The game against Sailors was no different with at least four second players backing up for the first grade side.

It has been something that has hampered the side's ability to close out games, and when Sailors came within a goal after a penalty stroke with 15 minutes left on the clock, Robertson had visions of another last-minute one-goal loss.

"It was almost a groundhog day moment; that last stretch was nerve wracking but I am so proud the girls hung on to win,” he said. "They have deserved this win all season.”

It was a first of another kind for McAuley White, who suffered their first loss of the year against City Bears 1-0.